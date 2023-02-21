WALLOWA COUNTY — Enterprise School was the target of a so-called "swatting" prank phone call on Tuesday, Feb. 21, when someone called Wallowa County dispatchers to report a shooting at the school.
There was no shooting. Enterprise School was among the schools throughout Oregon targeted Tuesday by these prank phone calls, designed to draw a large number of emergency services to a particular address. (The word "swatting" is a reference to SWAT teams.)
Enterprise Police Chief Kevin McQuead noted that numerous similar incidents occurred around the state on Tuesday, notably at Hermiston High School and in Southern Oregon.
McQuead said he and Sheriff Joel Fish were immediately notified about the call when it came in at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Law enforcement officers quickly visited all the county schools and determined they were safe.
“We look around, make sure our kids are safe and we were good today,” McQuead said.
Enterprise Superintendent Tom Crane and high school Principal Megan Hunter posted on Facebook to school families that they were aware of the incident and cautioned them to not be alarmed.
“Today around 12:30 p.m., we received a call from our local police department,” the Facebook post read. “They received a call that there was a school shooting at our address. They gave a room number and the name of a teacher. That name is not a name anyone is familiar with.”
The post assured families any threats are taken seriously and safety is a primary concern.
“Chief McQuead felt as though we did not have any active safety concerns, but as always we will continue to be vigilant,” the post read.
Lance Homan, superintendent at Joseph Charter School, said he had heard of threats made around the state but no such threat was received Tuesday at his school. No measures such as lockdowns or evacuations were taken.
Tamera Jones, superintendent at Wallowa School, said her school “had a quick staff meeting when they heard about Enterprise and just continue to remind all the staff and students to be vigilant." She said Wallowa has a lockdown drill scheduled for Wednesday.
She said Sheriff Fish came up to the school for a good part of the day.
McQuead said Oregon State Police is looking into the incident to try to determine the source of the swatting phone call.
Tuesday's phone call came in the wake of a Feb. 7 incident, when authorities found a scrawled note — "School Shooting May 5th" — written in pencil on a boys' bathroom stall at Joseph Charter School. Investigation continues into that case. Even if the threat is ultimately determined as not credible, school officials and law enforcement officers have said they are stepping up their vigilance around school safety and security issues.
Law enforcement officers from throughout the state are taking such incidents as the phone calls and the written threats seriously, McQuead said.
“Our kids are our precious treasure,” he said. “We don’t fool around.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.