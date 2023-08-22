WALLOWA — Representatives of Working Homes, Wallowa County and the city of Wallowa have agreed on a plan to turn a large home on the outskirts of Wallowa into what could become housing for workers.
At the Tuesday, Aug. 15 meeting of the Wallowa City Council, Nils Christoffersen, executive director of Wallowa Resources, said the plan involves Working Homes LLC, an offshoot of Wallowa Resources that he said “emerged from a long, slow boil of recognition that a shortage of affordable housing is a real problem in Wallowa County.”
The Wallowa County Board of Commissioners agreed Aug. 2 to support a proposal by Wallowa Resources to fund the purchase and renovation of a large home in Wallowa. The City Council gave a similar approval at its recent meeting, Mayor Gary Hulse said on Monday, Aug. 21.
Wallowa opportunityThe city of Wallowa has an opportunity that is just what Working Homes is looking for. There’s a 1,500-square-foot house that’s listed as five-bedroom, two-bath with an asking price of $229,000. Christoffersen said Working Homes is working with the owners to get a bit of a discount.
The county already has approved a $100,000 loan over a five-year term at 5% interest. The Wallowa Resources board of directors already has approved a $120,000 loan on the same terms. Combined, the two loans will allow closing on the property this month, he said.
The plan is for the county to be able to use the money repaid as a revolving loan fund for similar loans for similar projects in the future.
Hulse said that while progress on the project appears favorable, there are a few hurdles. One is that the house must be connected to the Evergreen Sewer District, which lies within the city’s urban growth boundary. But the entire district would have to join the city sewer district, he said.
“It would be cost-prohibitive for one home” to connect to the city’s sewer district, he said, adding that the best option for that would be to vote in a local improvement district.
Later, he said, he hopes the lot can be connected to city water.
Hulse said the city’s sewer system can easily accommodate the addition of the Evergreen Sewer District and, he said, the city isn’t sitting idle.
“We’re planning on doing an upgrade to our sewer system within the next two or three years,” the mayor said.
Once reason Christoffersen asked the commissioners to support investment in Wallowa to renovate the 1920s-era house on a half-acre lot is to build more housing. He said the site is zoned to allow additional housing. He said he anticipates spending up to $50,000 to improve the existing house.
There are also plans to expand development there, he said.
He said Working Homes expects to be able to close on the property in late August or early September and then do any needed repairs and renovation before beginning work on a second home that could be complete in 2024.
Wallowa County Commissioner John Hillock joined Christoffersen at the meeting and was in full agreement on the plan. He noted that the project is primarily under the auspices of the city and of Working Homes, but the county can be of assistance.
“We can advise the city, but it’s in the city’s UGB but the (county) Planning Department will work together with the city,” he said. “I think it’s all coming together fine.”
Other projectsChristoffersen said Working Homes also is working on projects in Joseph and in Enterprise. A vacant parcel of about 20 acres on the northeast corner of Joseph, he said, would likely accommodate 50 to 100 homes. He said it’s already zoned R-2 (multifamily residential).
Another project is underway in Enterprise, where the Enterprise Merchants and Milling Building across Main Street from the courthouse holds 27 residential apartments and six commercial spaces on the street level. Christoffersen said owner Ralph Swinehart has maintained those apartments as affordable workforce housing. Working Homes is considering purchasing the building, with the intention of maintaining it as affordable workforce housing.
There may be more such projects ahead, Christoffersen said.
“Since this has all started, a number of landowners have approached us about doing this … and want us to be aware of some opportunities,” he said.
A community meeting will be held in late August, he said, where he will share more and have architects present to show the public images of what could be accomplished.
