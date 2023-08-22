WALLOWA — Representatives of Working Homes, Wallowa County and the city of Wallowa have agreed on a plan to turn a large home on the outskirts of Wallowa into what could become housing for workers.

At the Tuesday, Aug. 15 meeting of the Wallowa City Council, Nils Christoffersen, executive director of Wallowa Resources, said the plan involves Working Homes LLC, an offshoot of Wallowa Resources that he said “emerged from a long, slow boil of recognition that a shortage of affordable housing is a real problem in Wallowa County.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.