JOSEPH — Anderson Perry and Associates, of Enterprise, the engineering firm regularly contracted by the city of Joseph, will give an update to the city council on several major projects planned for the city at its meeting Thursday, Aug. 13, said city Administrator Larry Braden.
The engineering firm is undertaking for the city:
• An upgrade on city water lines.
• An upgrade on the city waste treatment plant.
• The expansion of utilities into the industrial zone on the north end of town.
• A paving project.
Braden said the updates should take up the majority of Thursday’s meeting.
He said that while it is not on the agenda, there could be discussion of the vandalism of the “Don’t Forget To Come Back” sign reported June 25 to the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office. The sign had the words “Forget To” whited out so it read “Don’t Come Back.” It, along with other signs posted around town, were believed to be an antitoursim message because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Braden said he still hasn’t heard anything from the sheriff’s office on the matter. He said because of the poor condition of the sign, it was agreed to replace it rather than try to repair it.
Thursday’s meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the community center.
