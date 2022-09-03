JOSEPH — A summary of current firefighting efforts given Friday, Sept. 2, wasn’t filled with a lot of bright spots, but it wasn’t all doom and gloom when officials from the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest gave a briefing on the status of five blazes in Wallowa County.

Anthony Botello, deputy forest supervisor for the Wallowa-Whitman, said the fires — most that started with lightning storms of about Aug. 22 — are “emerging incidents” that have yet to be counted as a major loss.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.