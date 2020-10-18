ENTERPRISE — A public hearing via Zoom and phone will be held Wednesday, Oct. 21, to present the results of Community Connection of Northeast Oregon’s Senior Needs Assessment for an area plan, according to a press release.
The hearing will take place at 1 p.m.
To access the meeting on Zoom, visit Community Connection’s website at www.ccno.org for the link.
The area plan is an overview of senior services that Community Connection provides and the service delivery systems for the next four years. Community members are encouraged to attend and provide feedback to help improve senior programs in Wallowa County.
