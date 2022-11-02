ENTERPRISE — Public input is being sought on the draft of an update to the Coordinated Human Services Transportation Plan for Union and Wallowa counties by Community Connection of Northeast Oregon Inc., according to a press release.
The plan seeks to deliver efficient, coordinated transportation services to the region’s senior citizens, persons with disabilities and those who are financially disadvantaged.
The public meetings are being held to provide an opportunity to identify unmet transportation needs, reduce duplication of services and develop a coordinated transportation system.
Community Connection, along with public transportation consultants Staci Kunz and Teresa Dutcher, will host the public meeting for Wallowa County on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 2 p.m. at the Enterprise Senior Center, 702 NW First St. in Enterprise. Meeting participation via Zoom is also available at https://ccno.org/publictransit/.
Presentations also will be made during the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners meetings Nov. 21 and Dec. 7, at 9 a.m. at the courthouse, 101 S. River St. in Enterprise.
Community input throughout the plan process is considered vital in making improvements and recommendations for the network of transportation options available throughout Union and Wallowa counties, the release stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.