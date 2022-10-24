ENTERPRISE — It may not garner the turnout of a presidential election debate, but in some ways this year’s local elections hit closer to home — and about 55 local residents agreed, coming to the Cloverleaf Hall in Enterprise on Sunday to hear from candidates running in the Nov. 8 elections.

The forum was sponsored by the Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club of Wallowa County.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.