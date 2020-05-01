PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners will be conducting an emergency meeting on Friday May 1, 2020, beginning at 3:00 p.m., in the Thornton Conference Room of the Wallowa County Courthouse located at 101 S River St. Enterprise Oregon 97828.
You can attend this meeting virtually via Zoom.com:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82137551596?pwd=RzJXUVRoNzRJMktOcElSUjJsTnNTQT09
Meeting ID: 821 3755 1596
Password: 781127
One tap mobile
+16699006833,,82137551596#,,1#,781127# US (San Jose)
+12532158782,,82137551596#,,1#,781127# US (Tacoma)
Purpose of Meeting: To deliberate and or approve a plan as requested by the Governor’s Office on to reopen Wallowa County.
You can obtain the plan from the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners Office located at 101 S River St Enterprise Oregon or by calling 541-426-4543 ext. 1130.
Meetings and hearings are open to the public. Those interested in attending are encouraged to do so. For questions, concerns or need of special accommodations please contact the Wallowa County Commissioners Office at 426-4543, EXT. 1130
