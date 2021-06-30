ENTERPRISE — Hoping to beat the rain, 10 Head Start students headed out on their last day of school, Wednesday, June 9, with their pumpkin starts in tow to turn them over to the care of Katy Nesbitt and the Main Street Garden. The students and their teachers, Kris Fraser and Sandy Miller, had started the plants from seeds in April.
The plant project was part of the students’ science unit. According to Fraser, pumpkin seeds are “nice for little fingers,” and are easy to plant. The type of pumpkin seeds used are a small, jack-o-lantern type gourd.
Fraser explained that the pumpkin project was a good one because, “the cool thing about gardening is that it covers all the domains — science, literacy, math and reading.”
She said the students talked about what do plants need — light, water, and dirt.
“As they grew, we did math and measured them (the plants),” Fraser said. “We did predicting — how long do you think it will take to sprout? — and literacy. We read ‘Pumpkin, Pumpkin,’ by Jeanne Titherington.”
To sprout the seeds students first placed them between wet paper towels and then into a window greenhouse, a plastic pouch with a suction cup attached at the top. The window greenhouses were then hung in the class windows by the suction cup. The seeds were started on a Thursday, and due to a spate of warm weather began to sprout over the weekend.
“I was shocked,” said Fraser, when she came to school on Monday and saw the sprouts. After that, and the weather turned cooler and there was not as much sun, the seeds took longer to finish sprouting. After the seeds had sprouted, they were transferred to cups with potting soil.
The pumpkin starts will be planted at in the Main Street Garden, located next to St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church. They will be ready for harvest this fall by the next class of Head Start students.
Fraser estimated Head Start students have been planting pumpkins for approximately 15 years. The students started out their field trips going to the Magic Garden and planting their pumpkins. When the pumpkins were ready for harvest, the students returned to pick the pumpkins. The culmination of the plant lesson was learning about nutrition as they ate the seeds they roasted from the harvested pumpkins.
