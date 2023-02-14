ENTERPRISE — On a recent frigid February night, the ice was sleek under the lights and it was game time. About a dozen teammates of the Wallowa County Buckaroos took to the Wallowa Valley Community Ice Rink to scrimmage.
The players split into two teams of five each, and launched into a spirited, if not particularly hard-hitting, five-on-five scrimmage.
As players on the ice needed a rest, the substitute on each team entered the fray. Competing for the puck on this night were Jim Nave. Geoff Maly, Malakia Powers, Andie Lueders and other eager players.
Wallowa County residents have been playing hockey during the winter for decades — occasionally on a frozen Wallowa Lake, and more recently on Slinker’s Pond near the nursery on Alder Slope.
Since that time, volunteers have built two rinks at Enterprise’s City Park, including the site of February’s scrimmage.
But now, as the popularity of adult hockey is growing, some proponents wonder if it’s time to think about a facility with a roof that protects the ice from snow and sleet and other weather events. Such a roof could extend the time the rink stays open each season. (In fact, unseasonably warm temperatures forced the cancellation of a Buckaroo scrimmage planned for Feb. 8.)
A frozen pondJim Nave, one of the rink’s three volunteer directors and a longtime member of the Buckaroos, grew up in Detroit, where his dad built a miniature rink in front of their house.
After moving to Wallowa County, Nave — along with other skating fans — was among those who skated on Slinker’s Pond, and occasionally Wallowa Lake. But eventually, he said, skaters decided a dedicated rink was needed.
“We got to talking and we know we have cold enough winters, so we were like ‘let’s build a rink here,’” he said. Volunteers built the city’s first rink in Enterprise City Park sometime around 2000. But, as Nave recalled, that first rink had a bit of a slope, so another rink was built on the site of the old community pool.
“It’s not totally level, but it’s better than it was on the other side of the park,” Nave said.
Level or not, the community rink was the place where the Buckaroos were playing Feb. 1. Jeff Fields is a veteran of the Buckaroos and was excited to be skating and playing. He’s one of 35 people on the contact list for adult hockey.
Fields grew up skating in Minnesota. After he moved to Wallowa County in 2009, “I started playing and haven’t missed a step. This is good ice.”
Some Buckaroos, like Paul Solis, are relative newcomers.
“I’m new, I started last winter; I’ve only been here since 2021,” Solis said. “I grew up in Colorado playing roller hockey, and when I moved out here, this was the first time I got to play hockey on a sheet of ice.”
Fields was impressed with how quickly Solis took to the ice.
“This guy has transitioned to ice like nobody’s business,” Fields said.
The Buckaroos, who try to scrimmage on the ice three times a week, have gone through some transitions of their own over the years.
For example, consider the team’s name: “We don’t really compete against other teams as there isn’t much ice hockey happening nearby, and giving ourselves a team name is kind of a joke amongst us for that reason,” Lueders said in an email. In fact, she said, the team used to be called the Enterprise Eh?s (after the Canadian expression “eh?”) “but we changed it a few years ago to the Wallowa County Buckaroos just for the fun of it. We’re not just from Enterprise, first of all, and some people didn’t always get what was meant by the Eh?s name.”
The team does have jerseys, she said, and those have been used a few times for road trips to Lewiston and Moscow to play friendly games.
People from Moscow have traveled to Enterprise for a handful of games.
“But we’re not in any league,” she said.
In fact, when the Portland Winter Hawks hockey team stopped by the Enterprise rink in 2009 for a practice session, a story in The Oregonian about the occasion mentioned (with tongue firmly in cheek) that the rink was “home of the Enterprise Eh?s, the one and only member of the Baja Canada Hockey League.”
Volunteers on iceEvery season, the ice rink’s volunteers set it up, maintain it and take it down. But members of the Buckaroos and the volunteers who are involved with the rink see a growing interest for skating throughout the county — and wonder if the time has come to think about a permanent facility with a roof that could be used for hockey, skating and other events.
As it stands, Fields said, use of the ice rink has been on the rise. “The amount of community use has been growing, and the amount of hockey use as well, and it seems to be holding steady,” he said.
Solis said, “We’re just hopefully getting more community involvement — getting more people out here skating and teaching people how to get out on the ice because it’s a great thing here for the community.”
Lueders, who also is one of the rink’s volunteer directors, said hopes are that state grant funding could be a big first step toward a newer facility.
“We would really like to get a more permanent structure,” she said. “We did apply for a state Parks and Rec grant about five years ago to get a more permanent thing, but we didn’t get it.”
The club would like to have a facility with a roof and is working with the city of Enterprise to see what it can do regarding improvements.
Fields said he thinks the idea has at least some community support: “I would say there is a dedicated core and we are going to be going for money to build a rink that has better conditions for a longer time.”
Lueders said hopes are to build a new facility with grant money that she and other rink managers will apply for in the spring with assistance from the city of Enterprise. The ideal, she said, would be a covered facility.
“In the winter we wouldn’t have to worry about the snow and the wind and the rain,” she said. “Those are the factors that make it the most difficult in managing the rink we have now,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.