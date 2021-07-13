ENTERPRISE — Little action was taken during a low-key Enterprise City Council meeting Monday, July 12.
The council did vote on — and unanimously passed — a handful of actions, including a resolution to close an existing City of Enterprise Fire Account through Bank of Eastern Oregon. The remaining balance of $3,218.66 will be transferred to the general fund.
The council approved an event permit for Ron Pickens for a grand opening for the upgraded Enterprise Skate Park, but did not allow for a street closure. The council also approved an event permit requested by Candy Bunn for the annual Main Street Show and Shine.
And the council voted to begin the process of vacating both Tejaka Lane and Highland Drive on the south end of Enterprise.
Discussions regarding use of a city vehicle at the Enterprise Airport continued, but will be brought before the council again in August. It’s recommended that a city vehicle be removed from the airport agreement and that the use of the vehicle be addressed in the future.
The next city council meeting is Aug. 9. There is a public input meeting on vacation rentals tonight, Wednesday, July 14, at 6 p.m. and a dedication ceremony for the city council room currently scheduled for July 30 at 3 p.m.
