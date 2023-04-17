Quincee Zacharias, the 2023 queen for Chief Joseph Days, is crowned by last year's queen, her sister, Maggie Zacharias, as their father, Luke Zacharias, and 2022 Princess Bailey Vernam watch Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the Thunder Room in Joseph.
Quincee Zacharias is escorted to the stage of the Thunder Room by her father, Luke Zacharias, to be crowned 2023 Chief Joseph Days queen Saturday, April 15, 2023.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
From right, Chief Joseph Days Board President Terry Jones introduces the 2023 grand marshals, Gary and Karen Prout before a crowd of about 125 Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the Thunder Room in Joseph.
JOSEPH — The third Zacharias to wear the queen’s crown of the Chief Joseph Days Rodeo was crowned Saturday, April 15, when Quincee Zacharias began her reign for the 2023 event.
She was crowned by sister Maggie Zacharias, the 2022 queen, before about 125 people who gathered in the Thunder Room for a dinner and awards presentations.
Zacharias, a longtime FFA member and 4-H Horse Club member since the fourth grade is a junior at Enterprise High School and the daughter of Luke and Marilee Zacharias. They live in rural Wallowa County.
“They followed their aunt’s footsteps like they wanted to,” Luke said of having two daughters achieve the honor.
Their aunt, Shilo Zacharias, was Chief Joseph Days queen in 2000.
Chief Joseph Days Board President Terry Jones was impressed with how hard Quincee worked selling rodeo tickets.
“I know for a fact she was out on the road knocking on doors,” he said. “She worked at it.”
He said she raised $50,210 in her ticket sales.
“She didn’t have to work that hard, but she did,” he said. “No. 1, they’ve got to be willing to work at it. No. 2, people want to come to this rodeo.”
Quincee said her total came near what her sister sold last year — about $51,000 worth of tickets.
“I sold two days in Union County but the rest was in Wallowa County,” she said.
Jones also expressed hopes that more girls will enter the competition to be future rodeo royalty. Quincee was the sole candidate for this year’s court.
“Anyway you look, anymore, it’s a big commitment,” he said. “Girls are getting more reluctant to do that. They’ve got other things distracting them. It’s a commitment of a year out of your life. They’ve got to have a love for rodeo; they’ve got to have a love for horses. … We think we’ve got a pool of two or three gals for the next two years or so.”
Jones’ daughter, Teah Jones, also a Chief Joseph Days board member and the director who oversees the royalty, said she is optimistic that more girls will compete in coming years. She said she is aware of several girls who have expressed interest. They must turn 15 years old by Dec. 1.
“If the board will continue their aim for three girls, I think the likelihood is good,” Teah Jones said.
Terry Jones agreed.
“We just like seeing some younger girls who are coming to these events to check things out,” he said. “We think there’s a good pool for the next two or three years. We’ll see, but it’s a commitment.”
Grand marshals
Also Saturday, the Chief Joseph Days board announced grand marshals for this year’s rodeo and parade, Max, Gary and Karen Prout. All three have been longtime volunteers with the rodeo and parade. Brothers Gary and Max started as volunteers when they were in Boy Scouts. Karen was the 1996 Chief Joseph Days queen.
When Gary and Karen married, they learned to be teamsters from David and Darleen Turner, according to the Chief Joseph Days website, and took over running and caring for the rodeo stagecoach in 2010. That year, they refurbished the stage, which hadn’t had a good sprucing-up since 1966.
Gary and Max both are recipients of the Justin Boot Award for volunteering to support the Western lifestyle and contributing to the spirit of rodeo.
Nowadays, Gary is retired, but continues his volunteerism at Chief Joseph Days as well as at the Echo Golf Course. Karen is a program manager for the Community Action Program of East Central Oregon in Pendleton.
