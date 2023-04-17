JOSEPH — The third Zacharias to wear the queen’s crown of the Chief Joseph Days Rodeo was crowned Saturday, April 15, when Quincee Zacharias began her reign for the 2023 event.

She was crowned by sister Maggie Zacharias, the 2022 queen, before about 125 people who gathered in the Thunder Room for a dinner and awards presentations.

