WALLOWA COUNTY — Rain is expected the afternoon of Wednesday, Sept. 21, and will persist through the next day across the areas burning in Wallowa County, according to a press release from the Southern Area Blue Team.
The Southern Area Blue Team took over management of the fires Saturday, Sept. 17, from Pacific Northwest Team 2.
Firefighters assigned to the Hells Canyon/Snake River corridor have begun to transition out of the area. On Double Creek’s north and south sections, crews are working to identify burning vegetation and hot spots. Log trucks were scheduled to arrive Tuesday, Sept. 20 to start hauling out the cut timber produced after creating Sturgill’s shaded fuel break. Also arriving at the incident are five excavators, which will be assigned for suppression repairs.
Another public meeting on the fires will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at the Joseph Community Events Center. The public is welcome to attend or view it live on Facebook.
Although progress is being made on all the fires, the weather will be the determining factor in extinguishing them, one Pacific Northwest Team 2 official said last week.
“They won’t be out until the snow flies,” said Jason Loomis, incident commander for PNW 2, during that team’s final briefing Sept. 16.
The Double Creek Fire increased only 3 acres overnight from Monday to Tuesday to 157,267 acres. It is now 38% contained with 588 personnel assigned. Firefighters on the Snake River pulled out equipment and gear south of Pittsburg Landing near Lucile, Idaho. On Sept. 20, they are expected to begin to remove the same items north of Pittsburg Landing.
Crews continue to monitor and respond to hot spots on the northern portion of the slop over, the area of the Double Creek that jumped the Imnaha River.
The Eagle Cap Wilderness fires are being managed to allow fire to accomplish ecological and fuel-reduction objectives, as opposed to full-suppression fires such as the Double Creek.
The Sturgill Fire increased less than 100 acres to 20,129, with 53% of management objectives achieved. The fire has 39 personnel assigned. Along with the arrival of several logging trucks, five excavators are scheduled to arrive at the fire camp at the Chief Joseph Days Rodeo Grounds in Joseph where they are going to be inspected, then sent out to aid in suppression-repair efforts.
The Nebo Fire increased only 4 acres overnight, with 50% of its management objectives achieved by the 84 personnel assigned to it. Forest Service Road 3920-100 is receiving chipping treatments to prepare the landscape to be more fire-tolerant. Taking out the larger pieces of debris and spreading them around as finer materials benefit both sides of the road by allowing nutrient cycling to occur and expanding the fire break beyond just the fire side. Fire personnel in the future can use the road as a fire break or conduct indirect operations if another fire is heading toward that area. Collectively, this road and the others serve as a network to slow the spread of future fires.
Activity on the Goat Mountain 2 Fire, at 536 acres, remains minimal.
Several roads remain closed because of the fires, although Highway 350 to Imnaha is open. Closed are the Lostine River Road at the Forest Service boundary, Upper and Lower Imnaha Road, Dug Bar Road, Hat Point Road and Forest Service 39 Road from Target Springs Junction to Ollokot Campground including the Canal Rd (3920) and Lick Creek Road (3925).
