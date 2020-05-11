LOSTINE — A brief but intense rainstorm was instrumental in a two-vehicle injury crash about 4:15 p.m. Monday, May 11, on OR82 on the western outskirts of Lostine.
Robert Wiro, 71, of Wallowa was driving his 2012 Dodge Ram 3500 diesel pickup westbound out of town when he said the wet surface obscured the center line.
His pickup veered across the line and into the path of a 2012 Toyota Sienna driven eastbound by a woman who had two other women as passengers. The three were not identified.
The three women were taken by Enterprise Ambulance to Wallowa Memorial Hospital in Enterprise. Their injuries appeared to be minor, as they each walked to the ambulance on their own power after being helped from the damaged Toyota.
“I just couldn’t see the center line,” Wiro said after the crash.
Law enforcement officers responding to the crash radioed comments on the “intense” or “heavy” rain that was falling at the scene when they arrived.
Wiro’s pickup nearly broadsided the right side of the Toyota with its right front fender, Oregon State Police Trooper Justin Goldsmith said. The impact caused the air bags in the Toyota to deploy.
Art Brock, who lives on Allen Canyon Loop between Lostine and Wallowa, was a witness to the crash.
“I saw the whole thing,” he said, adding that the rain appeared to be a contributing factor.
He agreed that the Dodge broadsided the Toyota and the latter rolled first on one side and then the other before coming to rest upright.
“I can’t believe it didn’t kill somebody,” Brock said.
In addition to OSP, Wallowa County sheriff’s deputies, the fire departments from Lostine and Wallowa and Enterprise ambulance responded.
Ellen Morris Bishop contributed to this story.
