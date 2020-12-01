ENTERPRISE — Windstorms are not uncommon in Wallowa County.
One that came through in mid-October, though, resulted in major damage to the home of a couple in the county who wants to help residents stay especially aware of trees that could be blown down and lead to significant damage.
“It was a gigantic tree that fell on the northwest corner of the house,” said Skip Novakovich, who with his wife, Shannon, owns a second home in Enterprise. “We were there, Friday, Saturday, Sunday. We left Monday morning, the tree fell late Monday night.”
The Tri-Cities couple was in the county the weekend of Oct. 9-12.
They received a text and later a call the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 13, from a neighbor who also sent photos of a large tree that had been taken down in the windstorm the previous evening.
“We knew that there was going to be some kind of damages and we needed to do something in a hurry,” Skip Novakovich said.
Neighbors and friends immediately stepped up to help weather-proof the two-story home, which had roof and truss damage, as well as damage to three rooms and a hallway, Novakovich said.
A later assessment also showed damage to the garage, including some cracks, and doors that now don’t fit.
“It crushed the trusses in the roof,” he said. “We’re (likely) going to need a whole new roof.”
Multiple individuals stepped in to help tarp the roof, check for electrical and structural issues with the Novakovichs in Washington.
“I’m pleased about all these people who dropped what they were doing,” he said.
Novakovich, who owns the Business Center and Wallowa Mountain Properties real estate company, said he has been traveling to Wallowa County since the 1970s, but prior to the tree falling never had concern about home damage.
“We’ve seen some major storms while we’ve been there,” he said. “I don’t know why in particular this storm took that tree down. We’re just fortunate (up to this point.)
“Never been a concern. It’s just living in the mountains, those things just happen. We’re just thankful we weren’t there and blessed we have so many people to help us when we need help.”
The tree that did come down was a larger tree that Novakovich said was about 25-30 feet from the home.
“It was a pretty big tree. It was an older tree. It was standing straight,” he said.
The direction the tree fell makes Novakovich think it could have simply been an act of God.
“This one fell kind of off to the west and north. Maybe the wind just caught it right and took it that way,” he said.
His advice after having the storm come though is for anyone living in the woods or along a tree line to be sure and have good insurance, and to consider having professionals look at trees at a property to see if they are concerning.
“If there is any way to avoid it, talk to the experts, have them do an assessment,” he said.
