ENTERPRISE — A rally will be held Monday, Dec. 28, to raise awareness about how the COVID-19 pandemic and the corresponding loss of high school athletics is impacting local student athletes.
"Even though Wallowa County has just over 7,000 year-round residents, the effect of shutting down schools and school-related activities such as sports is impacting our entire community in a disproportionate way," Dennis Sheehy, organizer and a Wallowa County resident who has six grandchildren in the county, said in an email to the Chieftain. "In this county, schools and school sports are the backbone of the community. Both the students and the community rely on sports for their physical, social and mental health. Without school sports and other extracurricular activities, Wallowa County will lose even more of the fabric that connects and sustains people in our communities."
Students from Joseph, Wallowa and Enterprise schools, and accompanying supporters, will meet at 11 a.m. Monday at the Safeway parking lot in Enterprise, and at noon will march to the Wallowa County Courthouse. At 12:30 p.m. students and community members will speak on the impact of the cancellation of sports.
