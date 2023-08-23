Much of Trevor Lewis' hay goes up in smoke early Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, as it burns just south of Joseph. Joseph Fire Chief Jeffrey Wecks speculated wet hay spontaneously combusted, but said the cause is still under investigation.
Andy Askren/Contributed Photo
JOSEPH — What is believed to been a case of spontaneous combustion led to a fire that consumed a Joseph-area rancher’s hay during an overnight fire Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 22-23.
Joseph Fire Chief Jeffrey Wecks said the cause is still under investigation, but it’s likely from wet hay spontaneously combusting.
“They happen every once in awhile,” he said Wednesday. “We haven’t had one for a couple years.”
Wecks said firefighters and trucks from the Joseph and Enterprise fire departments responded to Trevor Lewis’ property after neighbor Andy Askren put out the alert.
“We were awakened by the smell of very heavy smoke at our house on the southern part of town in Joseph last night,” Askren said. “After two days of rain, we didn't think it could be a wildfire, but we did indeed spot a column of smoke coming from a neighbor's hay bales that was steadily growing.”
Askren speculated that it could’ve been lightning that caused the fire, since there was thunder earlier in the evening.
“The way the smoke was traveling, it was barely noticeable at street or on the ground level,” he said. “I think the only reason we caught a whiff was because the smoke travelled up and past our second-story room.”
Wecks said Wednesday the fire is still smoldering.
