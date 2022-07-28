JOSEPH — On Tuesday, Aug. 9, at noon, a ranger from the Nez Perce National Historical Park will speak at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture.
The park is unique in that its sites are not all connected, and not even all "owned" by the National Park Service. Some of them, including the Old Chief Joseph Grave Site at Wallowa Lake, the Joseph Canyon Overlook and the Dug Bar crossing site on the Snake River, are in Wallowa County.
The park celebrates Nez Perce history and culture, and chronicles the path of the War of 1877. The park headquarters and a visitor center are in Spalding, Idaho, up the Clearwater River from Lewiston. There are now 38 sites in Washington, Montana and Oregon as well as the original ones in Idaho.
Those interested are invited to come with their questions about why some places are in and others not. Find out about battlefield commenterations and other events celebrated by the national park.
Teachers and educators are invited to stay for a 2 p.m. session on teaching Nez Perce history and culture. The Josephy Center is developing boxes of Nez Perce teaching materials — each elementary school in the county will get its own box of materials — and park staff will be here to provide more materials and information for educators.
For more information, contact Rich Wandschneidder at the center at 541-432-0505.
