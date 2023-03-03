Nordtvedt Rebecca 6016.jpg

Nordtvedt

ENTERPRISE — Longtime Wallowa County educator Rebecca Nordtvedt will be the next superintendent of the Enterprise School District, according to a press release issued Friday, March 3 by Mandy Decker, chair of the Enterprise School Board.

Nordtvedt, who has been superintendent of the Wallowa County Education Service District since July and has spent the past six years working at the Enterprise and Troy school districts, will take over as superintendent from interim Superintendent Tom Crane on July 1. The other finalist for the position was Chester Bradshaw, the superintendent of the Sugar-Salem School District in Sugar City, Idaho.

