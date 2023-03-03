ENTERPRISE — Longtime Wallowa County educator Rebecca Nordtvedt will be the next superintendent of the Enterprise School District, according to a press release issued Friday, March 3 by Mandy Decker, chair of the Enterprise School Board.
Nordtvedt, who has been superintendent of the Wallowa County Education Service District since July and has spent the past six years working at the Enterprise and Troy school districts, will take over as superintendent from interim Superintendent Tom Crane on July 1. The other finalist for the position was Chester Bradshaw, the superintendent of the Sugar-Salem School District in Sugar City, Idaho.
The board's decision was made Friday at a virtual school board meeting.
“I am honored to serve my community as the next superintendent of the Enterprise School District,” Nordtvedt said in the release. “It will bring me great joy to once again work directly with students and families. I look forward to working with staff to build upon the district’s many strengths to provide an exceptional education for our students.”
During a meet-and-greet session held at the school Thursday, Feb. 23, Nordtvedt expressed a desire to return to working directly with students, something she said she has missed since working at the Enterprise School District.
She has spent nearly nine years working in administration for county schools, including junior/senior high school principal and athletic director in Wallowa. She began her Enterprise School District work as the assistant superintendent from 2014 to 2022.
At the Feb. 23 meeting, Nordtvedt said her transition to superintendent would be fairly seamless. Decker agreed.
“This was the right choice for our community and our school district,” Decker said in the release. “Rebecca already works with our school through her role at the ESD and we hope for a smooth transition for our administration, staff and students. We are looking forward to her being our superintendent for a long time.”
The press release from the board didn't specify Nordtvedt's salary.
