ENTERPRISE — A major financial boost from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality is coming the way of the Wallowa County Recycling Program.
The county is set to receive a grant of more than $38,000, which will help efforts put forward by the Wallowa County Recycling Task Force to get more local material into the recycling center and out of the garbage.
“Wallowa County is thrilled to receive a Materials Management grant from DEQ. As a rural county in remote, Northeastern Oregon, we struggle to provide the same services as urban areas,” said Katy Nesbitt, Wallowa County director of natural resources and economic development, in a press release from the DEQ.
The grant, which Nesbitt told the Chieftain would be allocated later this year, will cover the cost of adding a part-time employee for the recycling center as well as a trailer and bins for distributing recyclable material from various locations around the county to the recycling center in Enterprise.
Nesbitt said the $38,381 coming from the DEQ is a reimbursable grant, and that the county is “not allowed to spend any money until that contract is approved.”
“Once that grant agreement gets sorted out, then we will begin to buy the equipment...part of the program is hiring a person to go collect recyclables,” she said. “Hopefully by spring we’ll buy the trailer, buy the bins, hire the part-time person.”
Nesbitt said a part-time person — who would likely be hired to work 16 hours a week — would travel throughout the county bringing recycled items placed at various locations back to the center and help sort and bale, and that doing so should help boost the amount of material brought in.
It’s the latest move by the task force, which was developed last year to support county staff, with the goal of helping revive a struggling recycling program.
County Commissioner Todd Nash, who is in charge of the handling of solid waste in the county, said the recycling program has been operating at roughly a $100,000 annual deficit for several years, and said he was highly considering a wide range of changes a year ago for the program, including the possibility of nixing it entirely.
“They asked for a one-year grace period to try and do some things and capture some more dollars. They have taken that on,” Nash said of the task force. “Recycling around the state, around the nation, is a huge loser (financially). It’s not just isolated to Wallowa County. I don’t want to give the impression that we are the only ones losing money.”
“The other concern is we don’t know where this stuff is ending up,” Nesbitt added.
Task force member Peter Ferre said the group met several times to discuss what it would put in its DEQ application, and now that the money has been granted, “our objective now is to figure out how to honor that plan and put the logistics of that into place.”
Nash commended the task force for the efforts it has put in to make the recycling program more sustainable.
“The recycle task force has taken these things on and has shown a good faith effort,” he said. “I really salute them on their diligence in trying to make recycling accessible.”
Long term, members of the task force are hoping to get into schools to educate students about recycling. The grant money applied for here would not go toward that program, though curriculum is already being produced by county staff and task force members.
“The task force and I are developing a recycling curriculum that will likely be taught over the course of two class periods at the Wallowa County Alternative Education High School this spring,” Nesbitt said.
Implementing a program into the school is a big goal of the task force, Ferre said.
“We want to bring into the schools a turnkey recycling program. That is our objective as the task force,” he said.
Nash added he backs the idea, but has no say on whether or not it happens.
“That becomes a decision of the school itself, the school board, the teachers and how they incorporate that,” he said. “If they want the task force to come in, I am supportive of that, but it’s not my call at all.”
For now, the focus is on getting the mobile program up and running.
“There’s a really engaged (and) involved support for recycling in this county,” Ferre said. “If we’re able to implement correctly, we’re going to increase the amount of material we’re keeping out of the landfill and out of the waste stream.”
