WALLOWA — Wallowa County is coming together, offering assistance to those affected by the devastating Aug. 11 hailstorm.
A list of resources being offered is growing, coordinated by the Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce. Anyone with something not included on the list below is asked to email information to info@wallowacounty.org or call 541-426-4622.
So far, the list includes:
• The Lostine Presbyterian Church has created a relief fund where online donations may be made. The church's website is http://lostinepc.org/. It's phone number is 541-398-0547.
• A form to apply for $500 in recovery aid is available at Wallowa City Hall/Fire Department or at the Wallowa Senior Center.
• Those who qualify for SNAP/TANFF benefits may visit Wallowa City Hall/Fire Department for replacement food resources.
• The Wallowa Food Bank at 211 E. First St. is open seven days a week right now and anyone in need of food may stop in, regardless of eligibility.
• The Wallowa ReSale Store is offering free replacement items to Wallowa residents. The store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Plywood and tarps are available at Wallowa City Hall/Fire Department.
• A account has been set up for donations at Community Bank.
• Through Labor Day, Genuine Wallowa County Provisions is waiving its delivery fee to Wallowa customers within regular service area of five miles from Highway 82. Shopping at GWC Provisions supports Wallowa producers including Hawkins Sisters Ranch, Rocking M Cattle Co., Bear Creek Blossoms, Ralph Anderson and Carman Ranch.
