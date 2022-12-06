ENTERPRISE — After receiving more than $200,000 in grants and donations to fund restoration work on its historic building, the Enterprise Order of Odd Fellows’ building in downtown Enterprise is now available to rent as an event venue.

The building, constructed in 1920, is located at 105 NE First St. and features a newly renovated kitchen area and accessible bathroom, a new roof, restored windows, and an improved entry area.

