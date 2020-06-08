Community Connection of Northeast Oregon, Inc. announces the release of $162,250 in rental assistance funds for the counties of Baker, Grant, Union, and Wallowa to assist households who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Households qualify if they have lost income or employment due to COVID-19, if they are self-quarantining due to COVID symptoms, or if they are unable to find work due to COVID-19. Households must also be under the income limit for their county, which is:
one person in household: $22,300; two people in household: $25450; three people in household: $28650; four people in household: $31,800; five people in household: $34,350.
Community Connection also has energy assistance funds available to help with home heating costs and water bills.
To see if you qualify, contact the Wallowa County Community Connection office: 541-426-3840
