Wallowa County Clerk Sandy Lathrop, center, uses a new state computer program to verify voters’ signatures on ballots during the May 17 primary election, while Deputy Clerk Tracey Madsen, left, and election volunteer Grace Lathrop assist in the clerk’s office of the courthouse. A new survey reports that nearly 70% of Oregon voters are confident in the state's handling of election. 

 Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain file

As Oregon reached a new milestone of 3 million registered voters, a new report found that nearly 70% of Oregon voters are confident in the state’s handling of elections. 

Restoring voter confidence in elections has been top of mind for elections officials over the past two years, and Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan has been running a $350,000 public information campaign meant to explain to voters why they can trust Oregon’s system.

