ENTERPRISE — Lostine resident June Colony wants to foster community discussion and help heal any divisiveness in Wallowa County.
During the Wednesday, Sept. 16, Wallowa County Board of Commissioners meeting, Colony asked the commissioners to begin a community discussion to help heal the divisiveness in the community and address the threat of violent conflict during the next few months of national and local elections.
“My personal opinion is that as a community we have always been split,” Colony said. “But historically that did not involved armed conflict.”
Colony said the problem, in her opinion, appeared during a June 5 Black Lives Matter demonstration.
“It’s the inclusion of guns. The catalyst for me was the people in the demonstration were very afraid,” she said. “And the people with guns were there with good intentions of protecting buildings from Internet-rumored antifa who were coming to destroy their beloved town. They acted out of true concern, consternation and fear.”
Colony noted that to carry guns for the purpose of protecting another person’s property, individuals must have a security guard license or be a sworn officer of the law.
“The problem is that we are building up fear on both political sides. And we are pushing away from each other in our community, and that will bring about unintended consequences,” she said.
Colony asked the commissioners to consider taking three steps that would follow their mission to “maintain community well-being, by providing effective and efficient services.”
First, that the commissioners recognize significant mistrust on all political sides. Then, they develop community discussions and issue statements on policy. And finally, require strict adherence to laws concerning unregulated militias and related matters, as well as “creating new local laws to better protect and serve citizens.”
“Such discussions can help reduce this fear of others, and will reinforce seeing one another as nonthreatening,” Colony said. “Right now, on all sides people are fearful. With the rhetoric that’s coming up, I’m afraid we could have an incident here.”
Commissioner Todd Nash said he thinks some of the items Colony proposes could have unintended consequences.
“I’m concerned that by doing some of the actions you are proposing it would only serve to inflate the situation that isn’t inflated at this time,” he said.
Enterprise Police Chief Joel Fish noted that during the Black Lives Matter protest, he requested and received additional officers from the Oregon State Police and the La Grande Police Department, and that the demonstration went off really well.
“The officers walked around town and talked with people,” he said. “None of the groups were voicing any violence. None of the groups (of armed residents) were deputized in any form. They showed up on their own. We didn’t ask them for any assistance.”
Commissioner John Hillock also related his experiences at the Black Lives Matter protest, noting that he had reassured the armed contingent that the protest was composed of locals, friends and neighbors.
“I said, ‘Just back down a little bit.’ And they did and they were good about it,” he said.
Hillock also said that law enforcement officers talked with those who were armed about proper and expected comportment.
“Just because historically we’ve been a happy county doesn’t mean that the Chinese Massacre did not happen,” Colony said. “If the situation flares up, it could happen again.”
Commissioner Susan Roberts said that she wanted to read through the material that Colony provided, discuss it with the county attorney and think about it.
“But, I’m concerned that if we start pulling together community meetings and trying to identify the problem, we could get stuck right there for several years,” she said.
