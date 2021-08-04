ENTERPRISE — Wallowa County residents will have the next two months to comment on the management plan for the East Moraine. A 60-day public comment period on the current East Moraine Community Forest Management Plan has been announced by the Wallowa County commissioners and begins today, Wednesday, Aug. 4, and runs through Saturday, Oct. 2.
The moraine, a parcel of land of roughly 1,800 acres, was purchased and moved to county ownership in January 2020. A draft management plan has since been worked on by the Wallowa Lake Moraines Partnership — made up of Wallowa County, the Wallowa Land Trust, Wallowa Resources and Oregon Parks and Recreation — and members of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Oregon Department of Forestry and the Nez Perce Tribe cultural and forestry divisions, as well as community members. The final plan will ultimately be what governs management and stewardship of the property.
“Securing the RY Timber preserved the opportunity for the public to access and enjoy the East Moraine and is a huge win for the community, preventing permanent development of this iconic landscape,” said Kathleen Ackley, executive director for Wallowa Land Trust. “We invite the public to review the draft plan and provide comments to ensure the future management of the property is in line with the community’s vision.”
An opportunity for the public to comment is necessary, Commissioner Susan Roberts said.
“Purchasing the property was a big step, but only the first, in providing economic and recreational opportunities while taking into consideration the overall health of the landscape,” Roberts said.
The plan can be found to review online at co.wallowa.or.us under the “News and Announcements” tab, or there is a single bound copy that can be read onsite at the commissioners’ office on the third floor of the Wallowa County Courthouse. An online survey is also on the county site as a place for comments. Comments can be submitted to eastmorainecommunityforest@gmail.com or to 101 S. River St., Enterprise, OR 97828, attention: East Moraine Community Forest Management Plan.
A name, contact information and reference to a page and section of the plan must be included in any comment for them to be considered. A meeting for public input is set 6 p.m. Sept. 1 at the Wallowa County Fairgrounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.