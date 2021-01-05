ENTERPRISE — More than 20 Wallowa County businesses and organizations are set to sponsor or lead an event the next four weekends during the 2021 Winter Fishtrap, which will focus on the theme of "Resilience" in the context of "Ourselves, our communities, our cultures and the natural world," according to a press release on the event.
The live online events will are led by local organizations, which include "The Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness, Nez Perce Wallowa Homeland, The Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, The Nature Conservancy Zumwalt Prairie Preserve, Eastern Oregon University, Eastern Oregon Legacy Land, Slow Food Wallowa," and others, the release states.
Registration is $65, or $50 for Fishtrappers, or $25 for students. That gives access to all four weeks of the event. A full schedule is available at www.fishtrap.org, which is also where those interested in taking part can register.
“Winter Fishtrap always generates interesting conversations and new connections on a subject that is important to people of the West” Fishtrap Program Director Mike Midlo said in the release. “This year’s theme of Resilience has such power and resonates with everyone in some way during this time. I think everyone who attends will get a new understanding on how Resilience plays out in their lives.”
