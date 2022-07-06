ENTERPRISE — A crowd of more than 450 people, many of them families, turned out recently for Wallowa Resources 2022 Woodlands and Watersheds Festival at the Wallowa County Fairgrounds.
Wallowa Resources and the Maxville Heritage Interpretive Center partnered together to celebrate the county’s cultural and natural resources.
Smokey Bear could be seen greeting children as some proudly displayed their catch from the fishing pond, sponsored by the Nez Perce Tribe Fisheries. Many of the booths featured family-friendly activities. The Woodlands and Watersheds Festival had been canceled the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think the festival surpassed our expectations this year," festival coordinator Jeff Costello said. "The last in-person festival we held was in 2019, so we weren’t quite sure what to expect, this being our first year back in full swing at the fairgrounds. But we had 30 exhibitors from across Wallowa County and Northeast Oregon. The general spirit of the day was one of celebration and old friends reconnecting. So, yeah, I think it was a successful event.”
With warm temperatures and sunny skies, the event kicked off with a drumming and song performance by the Lighting Creek drum group, of the Nez Perce Tribe, out of Lapwai, Idaho. They were accompanied by speakers Mikailah Thompson and Aaron Miles, both Nez Perce tribal members. There were free hot dogs and a lunch available from the Maxville Heritage Center.
Kevin Silagi, the new director of the Nez Perce Wallowa Homeland, said it was great to see so many of the organizations and agencies that make a positive impact in our communities and ecosystems.
The Head Start table offered a planting opportunity with its hens and chicks succulents.
“Most of the children were interested in seeing how the hens and chicks grow,” said Kris Fraser, head teacher for Head Start.
She explained to the children how they spread by growing “chicks” from the “hen.”
“I told one little girl she could break off the chicks to share with her friends. She thought that was cool," she said. "One of my past Head Start parents who had given me my original plant happened by and was excited to see so many from the original plant.”
The Nez Perce Wallowa Homeland Project focused on native demonstrations. According to Silagi, the demonstrations included games with knuckle bone dice, a discussion of rounds and tamalwit and using stones to grind a staple first food, qaw (biscuitroot) to make flour.
The seasonal round refers to people moving through the course of the year to follow food as it becomes available. Silagi explained that in the spring the food include gathering roots in the valleys and collecting berries in the forests during summer months. Gathering, fishing and hunting practices all center around managing those resources for the benefit of future generations with the understanding that if you take care of the land, the land will provide everything you need, he said.
“This spiritual relationship to the land is called tamalwit, it the natural law that teaches people how to live, and the way of holding people accountable for the land,” Silagi said.
At the Building Healthy Families booth, children were busy making bird feeders and discussing native bird species.
“Watershed was a wonderful way to bring back large family summer events. We just enjoyed an amazing day building community in the sunshine!” said Maria Weer, director of Building Healthy Families.
This was the 18th year for the watershed festival, the 14th year of the Maxville Gathering and the seventh year of the two organizations co-hosting the event as the Woodlands and Watersheds Festival. Costello said that with the partnership between the two organizations Woodlands and Watersheds Festival was a better name fit for the event.
“(It) better reflected, not only the entirety of the diverse landscapes that surround our local communities, and to which we are intimately tied, but also the rich history, heritage and mission of both organizations,” Costello said.
“We are so grateful to Maxville Heritage Interpretive Center and Wallowa Resources for putting together this wonderful event,” Silagi said.
Costello said the Woodlands and Watersheds Festival is an opportunity for residents and visitors to celebrate the natural, historic and cultural resources of the area all while providing a way for families to engage in learning, listening and having fun.
