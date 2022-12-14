Santa and his helpers greet kids at Santa Central during Winterfest on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. From left are, front, Ember Bronson and Xander Bronson; middle, Paitynn Shelton, Delaney Bronson, Santa (also known as Donovan Shaw) and Mady Bronson; in back, Santa’s helpers Jenni Word and Ashley Sullivan.
Left: Shawn Young, public works director for the city of Enterprise, fires up one of the burn barrels set out to keep attendees of this year’s Winterfest warm. Right: An inflatable Olaf, the snowman from Disney’s “Frozen”, waits his turn for chili offered by Enterprise City Hall’s booth.
Photos by Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Santa waves to parade-goers from his sleigh Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, during Winterfest in downtown Enterprise.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Corey Otten gives kids a ride on the barrel train.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
An inflatable penguin waits his turn for chili offered by Enterprise City Hall's booth Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, during Winterfest.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Ginger Berry, left, watches as Jenna Black roasts chestnuts for Winterfest-goers outside the Wild Carrot in downtown Enterprise on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Riders from Medley's Mustangs were the only mounted entry in the Winterfest parade Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Enterprise.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Kids scramble for treats thrown from the back of a truck by Santa's helpers Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, during the Winterfest parade.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Kids play in the snow Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, while waiting for the Winterfest parade in downtown Enterprise.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Smokey the Bear waves at those watching the Winterfest parade in downtown Enterprise on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.
ENTERPRISE — Holiday revelers once again braved the chilly temperatures to enjoy Winterfest and its accompanying parade Saturday, Dec. 10, in downtown Enterprise.
Main Street was lined with people munching freshly roasted chestnuts from the Wild Carrot or sipping warm drinks from All-American Coffee. Once the parade got started, kids scrambled out into the street to scoop up goodies tossed by Santa or his helpers from the floats.
Before that, at Santa Central, Santa handed out candy canes and other treats to the kids he determined were on the “nice” list.
Also on the nice list were winners of the Winterfest contests. In the parade the Wade Ranch won first place, followed by Medley’s Mustangs Farm and Rescue in second and Enterprise Public Works in third.
The Mayors Santa Drawing contest handed out prizes to Dash Cook, Willow Curtis, Mady Bronson and Liam Sullivan.
The coloring contest winners were Cavanaugh, Lainee, Grace, Colson and Delaney. No last names for those winners were listed by City Hall.
The city also held a drawing for blown-glass ornaments from Moonshine Glass Art.
The winners of the ornaments and those who provided them were Nancy Hook, Prairie Creek Quilts; Ron Neil, Ace Hardware; Rick Freeman, Outlaw Motor Sports; Betty-Boop Settergren, Ruby Peak; Shiann Micka, Wild Carrot; Betty McMullen; Fishtrap; Tim Beirl, All-American Coffee; Penny Ballard, Bookloft; Shawn Young, Enterprise Liquor Store; Tom Hafer, Hurricane Creek Coffee; Dusty Hulse, Wallowa County Grain Growers; Cambria Word, Enterprise Little Store; Kostin Noack, Chevron; Arlene Miller, Favorite Finds on Main; Midge Kliewer, Moonshine Glass; Margy Garten, Red Rose Boutique; Sarah Linfoot, Bee Charmed Marketplace/Enterprise Flower Shop; John Michener, Main Street Motors; Nodya Papineau, Enterprise Auto; Janea Young, Longhorn; and Nora Stangel, Thompson Auto.
