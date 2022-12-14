ENTERPRISE — Holiday revelers once again braved the chilly temperatures to enjoy Winterfest and its accompanying parade Saturday, Dec. 10, in downtown Enterprise.

Main Street was lined with people munching freshly roasted chestnuts from the Wild Carrot or sipping warm drinks from All-American Coffee. Once the parade got started, kids scrambled out into the street to scoop up goodies tossed by Santa or his helpers from the floats.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.