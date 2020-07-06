WALLOWA COUNTY — Road work to Oregon State Highways 3 and 82 in Wallowa County will be done this month by the Oregon Department of Transportation, according to a press release.
Beginning Monday, July 13, a chip seal will be applied to OR82 between Minam and Wallowa. The work is expected to take about a week.
On Monday, July 20, the Enterprise-Lewiston Highway — OR3 — will be chip sealed between the top of Buford Grade to Enterprise. This work is expected to take about two weeks.
The ODOT release said motorists should expect up to 20-minute delays, reduced speeds, loose rock on the road, pilot cars directing single-lane traffic and day and nighttime flaggers.
Ranchers, farmers and other property owners are asked to keep farm equipment off the sections of road being chip sealed up to two days after the work. Locals are also asked to keep irrigation and lawn sprinklers off the roadway since it can keep the chip seal from adhering.
Ranchers planning to move livestock on the public roads are asked to contact ODOT’s Craig Romine at 541-426-4320 or 541-786-6589.
