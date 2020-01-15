“The Case of the Duplicate Tombstone” sounds like something from a Hardy Boys or Nancy Drew volume. But it’s real.
The Chieftain recently received a letter from Susan Redd of Lilburn, Ga., who once lived in Wallowa County for several years as a child. Her brother, David Grover George, passed away in 2000. His ashes were interred at the Wallowa Cemetery on Whiskey Creek Road in either 2007 or 2009.
Because of some family issues, George chose to have his ashes interred with the Johnson branch of his family rather than the George branch. Redd knows this because she was present at the interment.
A surprised Redd later learned from a cousin that a duplicate tombstone turned up in the George family plot, sans ashes.
The Grover/George clan has a family reunion in this area every two years. This year, the family stumbled across the rogue tombstone and attempted to discover its origin with no success.
As for Redd, she’d like to know who it was. She said cemetery records were not well kept at the time, and the current cemetery records keeper doesn’t know how the second tombstone got there.
That records keeper is Marilyn Hulse, of Wallowa, who started work as the cemetery clerk some 10 years ago. One of Redd’s cousins contacted Hulse as well as Redd herself about the dueling tombstones. Hulse mentioned the previous records keeper is deceased.
In the end, Redd never called Hulse. She did speak to Redd’s cousin, though.
“She could have,” Hulse said of Redd. “She could have gotten my number from her cousin.”
Hulse said there’s a reason there’s no record of the second tombstone.
There’s no burial with it,” she said. “The state doesn’t care about tombstones because they’re owned by the family. All they care about is recording burials, so when he was buried with the first tombstone, yes, we have a record of that because there was a burial. This last stone was put in as a marker, and the state doesn’t give a hoot about that.”
Not only that, but the case isn’t unusual as it might seem.
“We have another cemetery: Branded, in Lower Valley,” she said. “There’s a person there with two tombstones, too.”
Anyone with information about the tombstone can call Redd at 678-667-6240.
