ENTERPRISE — The Rotary Club of Wallowa County recently announced it awarded eight scholarships to students graduating high school in Wallowa County. Six of those students were graduates of Enterprise High School. There also was a Wallowa High School and Joseph Charter School graduate in the mix.
The eight scholarships awarded totaled $9,000.
The winners were:
• Brianna Micka, Enterprise, $2,500.
• Ella Moeller, Wallowa, $1,500.
• Trace Evans, Enterprise, $1,000.
• Aubrina Melville, Enterprise, $1,000.
• Casidee Harrod, Enterprise, $750.
• Kasey Duncan, Enterprise, $750.
• Jericho Peters, Enterprise, $500.
• Josey Wearin, Joseph, $500.
According to a press release from Rotary, scholarships are based on academic success and leadership in school and community activities. Financial need, as well as references from teachers and community members are considered. The awards are given at the beginning of a student's sophomore year of higher education. A $7,500 grant from The Nature Conservancy helped fund this year's scholarships. All told, Rotary had donated more than $70,000 to local students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.