The Wallowa County Rotary Club is hosting the "Rose is a Potato" sale from now until early November to help raise money for scholarships for Wallowa County high school students, according to a press release.
The club, which last year awarded $5,000 in scholarships, has helped area students for more than two decades, according to the release. Scholarships are awarded to seniors, but can be redeemed as early as a student's sophomore year.
Two options are available to those interested: One is 20 pounds of potatoes from local farmer Patrick Thiel for $35, and the second is a full-meal deal consisting of 10 pounds of potatoes, five pounds of carrots, two pounds of beets and one pound of Liza Jane McAlister's 6-Ranch ground beef for $45.
Orders will be delivered Nov. 7, or can be picked up at a to-be-determined location.
For more information, contact Rich Wandschneider at 541-263-0930 or at rich.wandschneider@gmail.com, or talk to a Wallowa County Rotarian.
