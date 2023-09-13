Rotary Club’s Peace Pole unveiled
Buy Now

From left, Ron Polk watches as Tom Gleason finishes unveiling the Rotary Club of Wallowa County’s Peace Pole on the grounds of the Wallowa County Courthouse as Joe McCormack reads the Nez Perce language portion of the pole Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Enterprise. The Rotary Club plans to unveil a second Peace Pole on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023 on the grounds of the Wallowa Lake Lodge, 60060 Wallowa Lake Highway.

 Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain, file

JOSEPH — The Rotary Club of Wallowa County will unveil its second Peace Pole on Thursday, Sept. 21, on the grounds of Wallowa Lake Lodge, 60060 Wallowa Lake Highway.

A short ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the lodge, and is open to the public.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.