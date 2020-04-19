The Rotary Club of Wallowa County has extended the deadline to apply for its 2020 scholarships to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 30, because Covid-19 restrictions may have affected students' ability to learn about the grants from schools.
Any graduating high school senior in Wallowa County is eligible to apply for a total of $5,000 in scholarships. Applications are available from each high school and by contacting Anette Christoffersen, the club's scholarship committee chairwoman, at achristoffersen@eoni.com
The Rotary Club has offered scholarships for several decades in its commitment to the county's youth. Its scholarship endowment is funded by contributions from Rotarians, other local residents and fundraising activities such as the Lostine River Run in July.
Scholarships are paid when the recipient begins his or her sophomore year in college.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.