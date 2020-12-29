ENTERPRISE — The Rotary Club of Wallowa County raised more than $4,600 in two holiday season fundraisers, benefiting Community Connection and helping area farmers and ranchers, according to a press release.
In an annual challenge against Soroptimist International of Wallowa County, the club raised $3,672 for food programs at Community Connection, while Soroptimists raised $2,600, according to the release. Community Bank added $3,231 in contributions, bringing the total to more than $9,500.
The club assisted Prairie Creek Farms owner Patrick Thiel as it bought part of his crop to donate to Community Connection. The club also sold part of his crops, and ground beef from 6 Ranch in Enterprise, and in the process raised about $1,000 for the club's scholarship fund.
