ENTERPRISE — Several residents of Tenderfoot Valley Road east of Joseph asked the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday, Sept. 6 about getting repairs done to their road.
The commissioners said a half-mile section of the road is due for repair — but, as far as additional roadwork goes, they said residents of the area need to be unified in what they want done.
That half-mile section, Commissioner Susan Roberts, is "so bad. ... We're going to grind out and gravel it up to the road surface of the rest of the pavement and then let it sit for a season to see if it heals." Roberts is the member of the commission who deals most closely with road issues.
“We’ll then come back after we make sure the road has healed and take out two inches of gravel and lay pavement on that," Roberts said. "But that takes time. You can’t just take it out and lay the pavement because you’ll get the same trouble if you’re not sure the ground underneath has healed itself up from the bottom and make sure we’ve got it all.”
But, she added, it may not be all the residents want the road fixed.
Earlier that morning, Roberts said, she had spoken with one resident who said “everybody out there would sign a letter telling us to not do anything. That they’re happy with the potholes and willing to dodge them. I did explain to her that if I get a letter from every property owner out there that you don’t want the county touching that road, we won’t touch it, except that I need that letter from every property owner because if somebody drives down there and crashes into a pothole and gets hurt and tries to sue the county, I want to be able to show them that we knew we had to fix the road but nobody wanted it.”
Part of the problem is county liability.
“There’s an issue where I don’t want the county held liable," Roberts said. "If there’s an issue where we know something needs fixing, and somebody gets hurt, I don’t want the county sued. There’s a rule behind that, too. Once it’s pointed out that you have an issue, you’ve got to fix it.”
She urged those at the meeting to come to a consensus on what they really want done.
“You get your crowd together and we’ll come out and talk about it,” she said.
No time or date was proposed for such a gathering during the board meeting.
Roberts mentioned another option to having the county repair the road.
“The other cure is … each property owner pays for half of the road repair along your footage on the property,” she said. ... "As everybody knows, the money's the main issue."
Honoring employees
In another matter, Commissioner Todd Nash and Fair Board Chair Brinda Stanley recognized and thanked four Wallowa County employees as employees of the month. Honored and presented with a snack from Sugar Time Bakery were Executive Assistant Tera Elliott, Grants Manager Caprice Locke, fairgrounds Maintenance Manager Greg Seuser and fair office Manager Tony Boyd.
Nash emphasized the value of each employee and said, “We couldn’t get these things done without you.”
Other business
The commissioners also approved:
• About $600,000 in contracts from American Rescue Plan Act funds for emergency communications equipment from Motorola for the Sheriff’s Office. One contract is for Motorola Solutions Flex Software for 911 Computer-Aided Dispatch System Equipment, along with a maintenance contract. The other contract is for consoles and portable radio equipment and a maintenance contract for 911 dispatch.
• An employee action notice to hire Devin Schreiber as part-time extra help for the Wallowa County Fair.
• Easements for David Schaefer to extend a culvert on Fish Hatchery Lane in Enterprise, and for Scott Siebe to run an electrical conduit under Lime Quarry Road near Enterprise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.