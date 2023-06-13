LOSTINE CANYON — Four years after it became the first Firewise community in Northeast Oregon, the Lostine Canyon Firewise community hosted a time to share with three new communities in Wallowa County a time to learn from each other how to prepare for wildfire.

About 50 people gathered Sunday, June 11, at the home of Ron and Terry Polk to compare notes about what can be done to make homes more resistant to fire in areas that are likely to be threatened by wildfire.

