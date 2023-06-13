LOSTINE CANYON — Four years after it became the first Firewise community in Northeast Oregon, the Lostine Canyon Firewise community hosted a time to share with three new communities in Wallowa County a time to learn from each other how to prepare for wildfire.
About 50 people gathered Sunday, June 11, at the home of Ron and Terry Polk to compare notes about what can be done to make homes more resistant to fire in areas that are likely to be threatened by wildfire.
As Matt Howard of the Oregon Department of Forestry said when the Lostine Firewise community was established, “It’s not a matter of if — it’s a matter of when” wildfire will strike.
The communities: LostineMike Eng, who spearheaded the Firewise program for Lostine, emphasized that the program “didn’t just come out of nowhere.”
Nils Christoffersen, executive director of Wallowa Resources, offered to share what his organization was learning about the Firewise program. Firewise, offered through the National Fire Protection Association, serves as a framework to help neighbors learn about fire risks and to take mitigation steps to protect their communities.
“We don’t know too much about it, but we’re happy to learn together and see if it’s a good fit,” Eng recalled Christoffersen saying. “You’ll have to decide if it’s a good fit for your community.”
“Our community was at an extreme wildfire risk,” Eng said. “And all these agencies came out and said, (paraphrasing President Ronald Reagan) ‘We’re from the government and we’re here to help,” and they meant it.”
Eng emphasized that the program is tailored for specific communities.
“This is a community-based voluntary effort,” he said. “It’s very flexible based on the characteristics of your own neighborhood.”
The Lostine Firewise community now includes 110 properties with 120 structures, covering about 15 square miles or 9,600 acres south of Lostine. The area is home to about 45 individuals, Eng said.
At the time the Lostine community was founded, the only Firewise community in Eastern Oregon was one in Grant County. Since then, communities have been established at Hurricane Creek, Mount Joseph/Ski Run Road and South Wallowa Lake.
Representatives of Wallowa Resources also were at the Polks’ home Sunday.
South Wallowa LakeElnora Cameron, coordinator for the South Wallowa Lake Firewise Community, said it is comprised of about 300 homes — but only about 40 are occupied full-time. The rest, she said, are vacation homes or second homes.
“A lot of new homeowners come in and want to start an open fire and have their s’mores, but we don’t allow open fires,” she said.
One of the problems most of the communities share is the limited access. At the lake, the only way in and out is the Wallowa Lake Highway on the east side of the lake. “There is a conversation underway to get a second way in or out around the west side of the lake, but I don’t know where that is,” she said.
Better signage with addresses, an evacuation plan and a communication plan also are needed, she said.
Mount Joseph/Old Ski Run RoadJudy Allen, who with her husband, Mike, serve as coordinators for the Mount Joseph/Old Ski Run Road Firewise community, said their area on the west side of the lake has about 60 homes. She said about half are year-round residents and some of the homesites have structures and some don’t.
Allen said her community was certified in November and it’s are working on many of the same issues as other communities, such as establishing communication with all residents, signage — which they hope to install this summer — and working on an evacuation plan. They’re working with the Joseph Volunteer Fire Department, which has a mapping system.
One of her community’s unique issues is a forked road that one landowner has agreed to allow access to for an evacuation route.
Hurricane CreekThe Hurricane Creek Firewise community extends from the Hurricane Creek Grange uphill to the Forest Service land above it. Idaho Pacheco, the community’s coordinator, said the community has about 35 homes. About half are full-time; the other half are seasonal.
She said the community is working to include all residents.
“We’re in the process of trying to bring everybody on board,” she said.
Pacheco said the state Department of Forestry offered to do assessments for defensible spaces on properties.
“Through that, we saw that the Firewise program could be very beneficial,” she said.
As a result, the community became certified in May and its members have been working on communication and evacuation plans. They’ve identified more evacuation routes and homeowners have been cooperative, she said, but communication is difficult.
“Our internet and cell reception is not good, so we’re working on that,” she said. “We’re working on that with providers.”
She also hopes to see more signage and said the Department of Forestry has been helping reduce fuels in the woods.
Words from LostineThe Lostine hosts of Sunday’s gathering had plenty to share. One of the most valuable and graphic demonstrations was Gary Willis’ tour around his home, just across the road from the Polk residence. Willis, a retired fire chief from Hood River, donated a fire truck to the Lostine Firewise community a couple years ago.
He led about 30 people on a walking tour to see how he’d made a defensible space around his home by clearing out the small white fir and other trees and other fuels. He even showed a chipper and a mower he uses to keep the fuels down.
Willis pointed out that he has roads that serve as firebreaks on three sides of his home.
Another neighbor, Jeremiah Marsh, an expert on fighting fires, talked about battling blazes. Having these two as neighbors is valuable, Polk said, as well as the help the community got from Wallowa Resources.
“The help that we had was incredible,” he said.
They also talked about a very real threat the community faced just last fall when wildfires threatened to leap a ridge from the Eagle Cap Wilderness down into the canyon. The Sturgill Fire was the most threatening, but the Goat Mountain Fire also sent embers flying.
Polk noted that last year’s threat of embers was just that — a threat.
“Maybe the next time we’re actually going to have embers coming over the mountain,” he said.
But he also emphasized how fortunate residents of such a beautiful area as the Eagle Cap Wilderness and the Lostine River.
“How lucky can you get? But it comes with certain risks,” he said. “We can only do what we can do. If we get a wind event, you do the best you can.”
