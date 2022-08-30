JOSEPH — A permit to establish a recreational vehicle park in a general residential zone in Joseph will once again go before the city council when it meets Thursday, Sept. 1.
The matter will be open for a public hearing during the meeting that starts at 7 p.m. at the Joseph Community Events Center.
An earlier public hearing on the RV park was held during the July 7 council meeting. At that meeting, city resident John Zurita asked the council to change zoning at 709 N. Main St. from commercial to general residential. Zurita wants to locate a small RV park at the site, which is on the corner of Main Street and Russell Lane.
But several people spoke out at the hearing, all of whom were against the RV park. Opposition was expressed based on the possibility of traffic congestion caused by residents turning into the RV park and the alteration of the downtown character by having such a park just as drivers enter the town.
At that time, Zurita also was asked to contact the Oregon Department of Transportation to see if a turn lane could be installed at the location, easing the traffic concern. Zurita was to contact ODOT prior to the council taking up the issue again.
Listed as “new business” on this week’s agenda are two items that have been addressed in the past: system development charges and the urban growth boundary.
SDCs are charges that a city or county may assess to cover the “true cost” of development and include costs to existing and additional water, sewer, transportation and park services. The UGB has been the subject of controversy because of a suggested “land swap” of land within the UGB for land outside of it.
The council also has vacancies to fill — one empty council seat and three volunteer positions for a proposed planning commission. These were not listed on the agenda, but they are the subject of ongoing business.
