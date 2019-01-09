If you are trying to break into the world of fabricating museum-quality installations, Wallowa County may not be the first place you’d think to locate your business.
But J.R. Rymut decided to do just that. After spending time with top taxidermists and museum fabricators throughout the West, Rymut decided to start her own business — and base it in downtown Enterprise.
And the Wisconsin native has jumped into local work, creating pieces that will help anchor the redesigned Wallowa Band Nez Perce Trail Interpretive Center in Wallowa. That center plans to feature Rymut’s creations in their redesigned exhibits set to be showcased this spring.
Rymut is also an accomplished taxidermist, noting that is where the business has the opportunity to serve the most local customers. Rymut has worked in Nevada at an internationally-known taxidermy studios and specializes in unique mounts and realistic backdrop habitats.
Rymut grew up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and received a fine art degree from the Rhode Island School of Design, then studied taxidermy and tanning in Montana. Rymut has also worked as a museum diorama fabricator in Washington, Arizona and Missouri.
For more information, call 541-625-0176 or visit www.echotaxidermy.com.
