Tom Groat, Wallowa Lake Rural Fire Protection District Board vice president, helps Elnora Cameron, South Wallowa Lake Firewise Community leader, post a no campfires sign at the entry to the Wallowa Lake Firewise Community. The fire district board has decided to fund four proposals from the Wallowa Lake Firewise group.
WALLOWA LAKE — The Wallowa Lake Rural Fire Prevention District Board has elected to fund four proposals presented by the South Wallowa Lake Firewise Community as part of improving fire safety at the lake.
Board members took the action at their meeting on Monday, July 24, according to a press release.
The proposals focus on the twin goals of preventing wildfires at the lake community, as well as developing a fire-safe environment around Wallowa Lake. The board allocated a total of $3,780 to four of the proposals presented by the Firewise group.
The funded proposals included the purchase of emergency evacuation route signs, deck protection screening and “no campfires” signs. A fourth project will undertake the clearing of the right of way of a section of road in the community.
A fifth proposal, to create a computerized evacuation simulation of the lake area, was tabled until the district has a chance to discuss the project with Wallowa County Emergency Manager Paul Karvoski.
During the discussion of the proposals, Jeff Wecks, the district's fire chief, told board members that the district is eager to work with the Firewise group.
Janet Groat, past South Wallowa Lake Firewise Community leader, summed up the Firewise community’s goals.
“The fire district has outlined its goals of fire prevention and human safety in their budget messages,” Groat said. “We wanted this first time to present a selection of projects that we think would be particularly helpful to the community.”
South Wallowa Lake Firewise leader Elnora Cameron outlined her goal to meet with property owners at the lake to educate them about the Firewise program and how they can remove brush and limbs from their property to protect structures.
Robert Heckendorn, a retired professor at the University of Idaho, developed a plan to collect traffic data at the lake to inform and support evacuation efforts in the case of an emergency at the lake — wildfire or other. The data would provide “information to guide development of a successful evacuation plan,” Heckendorn said.
University of Idaho computer programs used in traffic modeling would be used to develop predictions of how quickly an evacuation could be made given a variety of organizing and departure scenarios.
Members of the fire district board include Bob Young, president; Tom Groat, vice president; Larry Blanc, secretary; David Hurley; and Greg Johnson.
The volunteer South Wallowa Lake Community Firewise board includes: Cameron, Tom and Janet Groat, Heckendorn, Diane Lienkaemper and Joanne Sorte.
The lake’s Firewise community is fairly new, having held its first event in May 2022.
For more information about Firewise USA, contact Wallowa Resources at 541-426-8053.
