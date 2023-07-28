SWalLakeFirewise 4326.jpg

Tom Groat, Wallowa Lake Rural Fire Protection District Board vice president, helps Elnora Cameron, South Wallowa Lake Firewise Community leader, post a no campfires sign at the entry to the Wallowa Lake Firewise Community. The fire district board has decided to fund four proposals from the Wallowa Lake Firewise group.

 Contributed Photo

WALLOWA LAKE — The Wallowa Lake Rural Fire Prevention District Board has elected to fund four proposals presented by the South Wallowa Lake Firewise Community as part of improving fire safety at the lake.

Board members took the action at their meeting on Monday, July 24, according to a press release.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.