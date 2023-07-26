JOSEPH — Be on the lookout for bright yellow school buses at Chief Joseph Days again this year.
Since Wallowa County does not have Uber or Lyft, there will be a safe-and-sober bus service operating during Chief Joseph Days to help attendees get home safely after a night (and day) of partying and drinking.
Cassie Moffit with Moffit Brothers in Lostine said Chief Joseph Days contacted the Moffit Brothers about a way to get people home safely.
“Chief Joseph Days called us a long time ago to talk about it,” Moffit said. “Long before I worked here. We have been doing it for a very long time … at least since 2009, but I am pretty sure we were doing it even before then.”
Many other towns and rodeos offer similar services to ensure people get home safely during events, Moffit said.
The buses are free to ride and will run from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. this year during Chief Joseph Days instead of 11 p.m. to 2 a.m., the operating hours of past years.
In addition to extended hours, another bus is being put into service to get people where they need to go safely and to encourage more people to ride the bus. An average of 20-30 people ride the safe and sober bus each night during Chief Joseph Days, said Moffit.
“We don’t do exact head counts (of how many people ride the bus each year), but it has dwindled down,” Moffit said. “We added another bus this year because we really want people to use the service.”
One bus will be operating at the Thunder Room, while the second bus will be operating around bars in Joseph.
The buses can transport passengers to Wallowa, Enterprise, Joseph, Lostine and Wallowa Lake, but they are not allowed to give rides to other bars, Moffit said.
The Moffits are proud of how the bus service protects both locals and tourists.
“It definitely benefits the town and rodeo,” Moffit said. “We don’t want accidents.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.