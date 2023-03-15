ENTERPRISE — Applications to the Bruce Dunn Scholarship Fund are being accepted until May 1.

The applications are available at www.wallowaresources.org. The fund’s advisory committee will review the scholarship applications in early May and hold interviews the week of May 15. Awards will be announced ahead of the county’s high school graduation dates.

