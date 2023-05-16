Wallowa County voters decided four contested school board races in three districts in the Tuesday, May 16 election.
In the Wallowa School District, two incumbents — Woody Wolfe and Marty Stevens — trailed their challengers in early returns.
In the race for Position 3, livestock rancher Dennis Sheehy opened up a 421-334 edge over Wolfe, a farmer.
In the race for Position 4, challenger Debbie Wentz, a dental hygienist and rancher, led Stevens, a retired educator, by a 427-298 count.
Matt Howard, the incumbent in Wallowa's Position 1, was unopposed.
In the battle for the open Position 3 seat on the Enterprise School Board, Chelsea Dawson, a chief financial officer, held a lead over Zak Bradshaw, the hiring and talent manager for Viridian Management. Dawson had 768 notes to Bradshaw's 445.
The winner of that race takes over a seat held by Adrian Harguess, who decided not to seek reelection.
Two incumbent candidates for the Enterprise School Board were unopposed: business owner Mike Wiedeman and MacKenzie (Bridges) Rodgers, the owner of the Farmers Insurance agency in Enterprise.
Joseph
Voters in the Joseph School District decided one contested race in the May 2023 election. In that race, for the Zone No. 2 seat, Jean Story led Jacob Fough by a 536-to-273 count.
Two other candidates for the board, Doug Hellinger and Aspen Smith, were unopposed.
No candidates filed for election to the Troy School Board. That race will be decided by write-in votes.
