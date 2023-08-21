ENTERPRISE — Wallowa County students are slated to head back to school starting this week, and districts across the county are ready.
Starting dates around the county differ from district to district. Here's a quick rundown of what students and teachers can expect from the 2023-24 school year:
Wallowa
The first day of school for Wallowa students will be Wednesday, Aug. 23.
The Wallowa School District is one of two districts in Wallowa County that will be starting the school year off with a new superintendent.
Jennifer Johnson of Toledo was hired for the role of interim superintendent of the Wallowa School District on July 10, 2023. She officially started in her role on Aug. 1, though she commuted for a while before that, she said.
Johnson was lucky at finding housing since she has friends in Wallowa who were able to help her secure a one-bedroom apartment.
“It is really tough in Wallowa County to find housing, so I feel very fortunate and blessed,” she said.
Johnson is hoping to lay a solid foundation for the school district so that teachers can be successful in their role and feel comfortable seeking the tools they need.
“My goal is really just to move kids forward," Johnson said. "I have three brand-new elementary teachers this year, so my big goal is to make sure they have what they need to be successful. We lose a lot of first-year teachers because they don’t have the support they need. Emotional support, a different kind of support curriculum, behavior issues in the classroom … my goal is to put those supports in place, and to build relationships with them so they feel comfortable coming to me.”
Johnson grew up in Glendale, in Oregon's Douglas County, so she is no stranger to small-town living. In fact, the school system in Glendale is where she found her passion for education.
“I grew up in the education system in Glendale, and I think that is where it was ingrained in me that there is a strong connection between teacher and student relationships and success. I have been in a lot of little schools, and there is just something special about them; they are not just a school, they are a community,” Johnson said.
This year, students can expect a new entryway to the high school gymnasium and a new roof on the elementary school building. Part of that work was necessitated by the August 2022 hailstorm and some of it was just a function of the building’s age.
No stranger to the education system, Johnson worked as a federal reviewer for the Head Start program. Johnson traveled around the United States reviewing and evaluating education programs and observing classrooms. She said she had no intention of returning to administrative work before Landon Braden, the head of the Wallowa County Education Service District, contacting her about the interim superintendent position in Wallowa. Johnson said Wallowa was the only district she would have ever considered for a return to administrative duties.
While her contract is only for a year right now, Johnson knows how she wants to leave her mark on the county.
“I want to be remembered for supporting kids. We are here for the kids, and we need to make sure they are successful,” Johnson said.
Joseph
The first day of school in the Joseph district is Thursday, Aug. 24, said Joseph School District Superintendent Lance Homan.
With the budget for schools in Oregon up across the board as a result of the passage of HB 5015, which invests a record amount of money into the State School Fund, the Joseph School District is being allotted more money for the upcoming school year.
The statewide budget "went from $9.5 (billion) to $10.2 billion total, so I think everyone got a bit more money,” Homan said. The district plans to use the increased budget for day-to-day operations.
Homan said the new school year should be business as usual in Joseph, with no major changes in the works.
Enterprise
Monday, Aug. 28 will be the first day of school for students in the Enterprise School District.
Rebecca Nordtvedt stepped into a new role as superintendent of the Enterprise School District on July 1. Nordtvedt is a familiar face in Wallowa County; before assuming the job in Enterprise, she was the superintendent of the Wallowa County Education Service District.
As school begins, construction projects in the Enterprise School District will continue, according to a press release from Nordtvedt.
Improvements to many of the district’s buildings are still in progress, with the most notable taking place at the Quinn Court Gymnasium, where an electrical vault was discovered in a location other than where drawings showed it to be. This discovery has delayed construction efforts through November, the press release said.
Troy
Fred Byers, the sole teacher of Troy’s one-room schoolhouse, said school starts Monday, Aug. 28. Byers expects four students this year, and he is hoping to bring back some pre-pandemic events.
“We are hoping to have four programs during the course of the year that the community can attend. During COVID, they were cut back and we couldn’t do them,” Byers said.
Byers hopes to offer events around Halloween, Christmas vacation, a spring concert around March or April and an end-of-school event in June, although planning for all of those is in the initial stage, he said.
