WALLOWA COUNTY — Wallowa County’s schools are the foundation most local youths build their lives upon, and the superintendents of the county's three school districts are eager to greet 2023.
Hopes for 2023
Tom Crane, interim superintendent for Enterprise Schools, said he hopes to have a “safe, healthy second half of the year” in which he can “help students and staff succeed.”
But Crane also is busy seeing that school infrastructure is rebuilt, as work on buildings continues into the new year.
District voters in 2020 approved a $4 million bond measure that was matched with a $4 million Oregon School Capital Improvement grant. The highest-priority project was a new roof for the primary school, middle school and the secondary school buildings. Those largely were completed last year, to the satisfaction of Crane and others in charge. In fact, his hopes for 2023 also center on that.
“I hope to finish the bond project,” he said.
Lance Homan, superintendent of Joseph Charter School, calls it a “breath of fresh air” to see all the volunteers in the school, parents and grandparents eating lunch with their kids, after-school programs and sports going strong and concerts and other events full of spectators and community members.
“My greatest hope for the Joseph School District is to continue to provide opportunities for our school to engage parents, families and community members,” he said. “As a result, we are inviting our families, community and partners to a fun-filled night on Jan. 21st at the Rodeo Grounds that will showcase all the great things happening at JCS.”
Tammy Jones, superintendent of Wallowa Schools, is ever the educator in her hopes.
“My greatest hope is that Wallowa Schools will continue to ensure high levels of learning and growth for each student,” she said. “(That) our staff will continue to come together and collectively embrace practices to support this learning and growth. Our students will experience this support and engage fully in their own learning and growth.”
Dreads
Crane said the major dread he has for Enterprise Schools is a “loss of local control,” as he wants decision-making kept local and not dictated by the state.
Homan isn’t fretting about anything in particular — at least not anything he can control.
“I don't know that I dread anything, but I constantly worry about the weather this time of year and the potential havoc it can have on our schedule,” he said.
Jones, as all superintendents do, is concerned about the financial soundness of her district.
“This time of year, we begin looking towards the coming school year and begin tuning in to state budget forecasting,” she said. “With huge increases in fuel and energy costs, as well as supplies, state budgets need to reflect these substantial increases. Initial forecasting has not indicated this to be the case so far. This is a real worry and one superintendents are advocating for statewide.”
Reality check
All three know that hopes and dreads aside, they can hold onto a number of realistic expectations.
Crane simply wants to see all seniors graduate and to increase student numbers.
He, too, has budget concerns, saying he wants to see a “solid budget, staffing and capital improvements.”
Community is the focus for Homan.
“A renewed sense of community where students are actively engaged in the academics, athletics and activities that make our schools a great place to be” is what he wants to see, he said.
Jones is counting on data that reflects the job she and other educators in Wallowa are doing.
“Recent data reviews show student learning is skyrocketing,” she said. “Our career and technical education offerings and pathways are expanding opportunities for students. In addition, our capital projects will greatly impact our facilities, which in turn improves learning for students.”
Wallowa, like Enterprise, is undergoing much in the way of refurbishing its buildings. The Cougar Dome gymnasium is getting a total retrofit after the District received a $2.3 million seismic retrofit grant from the Oregon Department of Education.
Getting personal
Like many, the three superintendents want to focus on family.
Crane said he aims to “plan, protect and enjoy family time.”
Homan plans to “continue to work on my personal health.”
“My personal resolutions target my health and wellness,” Jones said. “This allows me to better serve Wallowa Schools and the community. I also look forward to time with family and friends and enjoying the things I love to do; gardening, camping, hiking, backpacking, fly fishing, kayaking and a myriad of other activities.
New supers?
For at least two of the superintendents, plans are in the works to replace them — by their own wishes.
In 2021, Crane was brought in to replace the outgoing superintendent and only planned to stay a year. But when the Enterprise district was unable to find a permanent replacement, he agreed to a second year.
He said the “search is on track” and appears to be making progress.
“A screening committee has been selected,” he said. “We have received numerous calls about the position.”
Jones, too, planned to retire before the current school year and progress is being made toward replacing her.
“The Wallowa School Board has hired the Oregon School Board Association to lead the search,” she said. “Desired characteristics for the next superintendent were adopted, promotional information created and the vacancy was posted. OSBA is managing the applications. The board selected a screening committee consisting of staff, parents and community members. This committee will engage in training in mid-January and start screening applications. Candidates will be ranked and the board will identify candidates for interviewing. Interviews will begin in mid-February.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.