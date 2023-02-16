JCS.jpg

Joseph Charter School students board buses for the trip home in August 2021. School and law enforcement officials are ramping up efforts at safety after a shooting threat was discovered Feb. 7, 2023, at the Joseph school.

 Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain, File

WALLOWA COUNTY — In the wake of the shooting threat at Joseph Charter School that was discovered Feb. 7, law enforcement and school officials are ramping up their vigilance to keep schools safe.

A student discovered the message — “School Shooting May 5th” — written in pencil in an upstairs boys restroom. It is unknown who wrote the perceived threat. May 5 is not a school day, but is a staff work day, according to the school calendar.

