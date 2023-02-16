Joseph Charter School students board buses for the trip home in August 2021. School and law enforcement officials are ramping up efforts at safety after a shooting threat was discovered Feb. 7, 2023, at the Joseph school.
WALLOWA COUNTY — In the wake of the shooting threat at Joseph Charter School that was discovered Feb. 7, law enforcement and school officials are ramping up their vigilance to keep schools safe.
A student discovered the message — “School Shooting May 5th” — written in pencil in an upstairs boys restroom. It is unknown who wrote the perceived threat. May 5 is not a school day, but is a staff work day, according to the school calendar.
“Those are things that are being talked about,” said Joseph Superintendent Lance Homan on Thursday, Feb. 16, about ongoing plans for safety at the schools. “We just want (police) in our buildings as much as they can be.”
Tamera Jones, superintendent at Wallowa, said police presence is something that’s been in place.
“We have someone there almost every morning when the kids arrive,” she said and that Wallowa County Sheriff Joel Fish usually walks the halls daily.
That’s a practice Fish has been undertaking since he was Enterprise police chief.
Jones said her school is trying to make parents more aware that they need to stop in the main office and obtain a visitor’s badge when they are on school grounds.
“We’re trying to tighten up some of our procedures with that,” she said.
Tom Crane, superintendent at Enterprise, was reluctant to discuss security measures, but he’s equally concerned about safety at school.
“I’d rather not say and just let people wonder,” he said. “We’re very aware of what’s going on and we’re working on a couple things. We don’t share security plans. We’re working every day to make it safe for our students and staff.”
Fish said he tries to have himself or a deputy greet students in Joseph and Wallowa as they arrive and expects to increase police presence.
“We’ll try to walk around the school a bit more” during the daytime, he said.
Enterprise, with its own police force, takes care of the Enterprise School.
Fish said there is still no suspect in the Joseph incident.
“There was a ball game the previous weekend so it could’ve been anyone,” he said.
Fish said in a Feb. 14 press release about the shooting threat that parents should encourage their children to notify school staff of any concerns they may have.
“Parents are also reminded that it is illegal for students to have unsupervised access to firearms, so firearms should be stored appropriately,” the sheriff said in the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.