If kids think they get an early break from school this year because of the COVID-19 shutdown, they’re sadly mistaken. Their teachers and school administrators aren’t going to neglect learning during these unusual times.
Erika Pinkerton, superintendent of Enterprise Schools, sent out an outline of a learning plan to parents recently to inform them how school will change beginning Monday, April 6.
“It is important to remember that this is NOT normal school,” the plan states. “It’s pretty much review work,” Pinkerton said. She said that means the activities will be an extension of material students have already covered.
Families have been asked about their technology needs and the district already has assessed those needs, Pinkerton said. This week, she said, administrators and staff will be stopping by all the homes in the district to deliver Chromebooks and other materials students will be needing. She said the district has purchased iPads for 31 families and 31 Hot Spots – internet connections – for those needing them. She said the purchases came from what the district budgets for technology, but she didn’t know the exact cost.
Students will be provided with online learning packets such as Study Island, which the kids are already familiar with. Study Island includes math, language arts, social studies and science, Pinkerton said.
“Teachers can give immediate input once an assignment has been scored,” she said.
The plan also urges families to use the resources to keep the students engaged in learning and to contact teachers during normal business hours of 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday if they need help. Teachers are expected to provide contact information to their students’ families.
Families also are urged to keep abreast of the school website and Facebook for potential rapid changes that may occur during the COVID-19 situation.
Graduating seniors present a particularly unique situation, Pinkerton said, adding that the state Department of Education has yet to issue guidelines on what will be required of them.
“There are so many different scenarios,” she said. “But I don’t see the state taking a punitive approach. … My hope is there will be leniency for our kids.”
Pinkerton said she and other superintendents meet online a couple times a week and share information they can use in their districts. Then, she and the other principals in Wallowa County further detail how it can be best used here.
Joseph Charter School already has its efforts underway, Superintendent Lance Homan said. “We started giving out Chromebooks two weeks ago,” he said. “Everybody in K through 12 has been coming and getting them.”
He said administrators and teachers have been working hard keeping in touch with families.
“A lot of the elementary teachers have been communicating (with parents) since the week before spring break,” which was March 23-27, Homan said. He, too, finds the statewide superintendent meetings valuable.
“We’re all looking for guidance from the state. They’re extremely helpful,” he said. “It allows us all to ask questions and to get the most updated information.”
With the state-ordered closure set at April 28, Homan is hoping to be back in their building the next day. But if a longer shutdown is ordered? “We’ll take that as we get more information,” he said.
Jay Hummel, superintendent at Wallowa, said one change is they won’t be providing meals at the school and will deliver breakfasts and lunches to the homes of the kids who need them. He said anyone who needs a meal should call the school office and get on their list.
As for education, Hummel said this week both the elementary and junior high/high schools are getting packets of materials to students to work at home. The secondary students will have an assignment put out on Facebook by the middle of this week to immediately use their passwords to get on Google Classroom because daily assignments may be posted there.
Wallowa, too, has provided electronic devices and made sure its students have internet access, as well as set up hot spots, Hummel said. He also spoke of the high value the statewide superintendent conferences have been and looks forward to hearing what the state Education Department decides for graduating seniors.
“They may modify the number of credits needed to graduate, but that’s not official yet,” he said.
Hummel is seeing good amid the bad in the coronavirus shutdown.
“We’re looking at it two ways,” he said. “The personal relationships we’ve had with students and their families have been physically severed and we all feel that loss. But the second thing is we’re hopeful that with the opportunity we’ve been presented with to do education differently we’ll learn a lot of lessons going forward.”
As for when things will get back to normal, Pinkerton isn’t about to try a prediction.
“There’s no crystal ball for this superintendent,” she said. “We all look forward to getting back in our schools.”
