ENTERPRISE — The search to find the successor to Larry Davy, the CEO of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, is expanding to include external candidates.
Nick Lunde, chair of the Wallowa County Health Care District Board of Directors, offered an update on the job search during a board meeting Monday, March 27.
Davy, 65, who has served two terms as the CEO of the hospital, has announced plans to step down from his position June 24.
When Davy announced his retirement, Lunde said the search for a new CEO would first focus on internal candidates.
Lunde said Monday in an email that the CEO job has attracted internal candidates, but the board wanted to widen the search to see who else might be interested.
Lunde told the board he had no specific timeline in mind for the search, but hoped that a decision could be made in the next couple of months.
In other matters at Monday’s meeting, the board:
• Authorized the $33,659 purchase of a Biodex treadmill with a body-weight system for the hospital’s physical/occupational therapy department. This piece of equipment was the focus of a successful fundraising effort by the Circle 100 Club, part of the Wallowa Valley Health Care Foundation.
• Authorized the purchase of a $6,335 vaccine refrigerator-freezer to replace a unit that had failed. Davy said the unit that failed issued an alarm in time, allowing the vaccines stored inside it to be salvaged, saving thousands of dollars.
• Accepted bids from the accounting firm Eide Bailly for two audits. The first audit is the hospital’s annual audit; the second is a federal audit to track district spending of federal COVID-19 funds. The bids came in under what had been budgeted for the work.
The board meets on the fourth Monday of each month at 11:30 a.m. in the hospital’s conference room, 601 Medical Parkway in Enterprise. The meetings are open to the public.
Mike McInally is the interim editor of the Wallowa County Chieftain. You can reach him at editor@wallowa.com.
