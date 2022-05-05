ENTERPRISE — Despite the snowstorm, prospective Wallowa County Farmers Market vendors turned out to learn valuable tips for success from seasoned vendors at the market’s vendor symposium held Saturday, April 16, in Cloverleaf Hall.
The symposium included a panel of current vendors composed of Wendy McCullough of Sally B Farms, a goat milk soap and lotion vendor; Anne Robinson of Annie’s Southfork Silverworks, a silver jewelry maker; and Christian Niece and Ali Lyons, the new owners of Backyard Gardens, an organic produce farm. Each presented their perspective on what creates a welcoming booth, suggestions for interacting with customers and ideas for marketing a vendor’s product.
Jessica Bogard was introduced as the new market manager. She provided an overview of the new rules for the market, explained the setup of the booths during the market season and explained the fee structure for participation, and how to apply to be a market vendor.
Robinson said the market not only offers an opportunity for vendors to sell their wares, but serves as a cooperative community endeavor.
“It contributes to the economy of Wallowa County, and serves as a vibrant community gathering spot,” she said. “We are a supportive environment for first time vendors to share their wares and learn how to promote and market their product.”
She said it has been especially gratifying to see new vendors go from being first-time vendors, to regulars, to growing their business to some even going on to securing a brick-and-mortar business location later.
The farmers market offers everything from fresh produce to photos taken by local photographers, to jewelry and pottery, to craft items, meat, and baked goods for sale. Music is an integral part of the market featuring local musicians and bands at many of the regular market days.
McCullough, a vendor with many years of experience with the farmers market offered several ways to help inexperienced, or new vendors, succeed in their sales experiences.
“You need to have a story about your products covering the highlights — how you make them, ingredients, how it’s grown, etc. It should be short and engaging. Entice people to buy or at least ask you questions. People are interested in what you do, and how you do what you do. They want to get to know you and your product,” she said.
The panelists offered their tips for success including how to set up an attractive booth, pricing, marketing and customer service and words of encouragement for when times are slow, or sales are down.
“Each Saturday is different, so don’t get discouraged if your sales are down,” Lyons said.
“Hang in there. If you are friendly, smile and laugh with customers, have a catchy story about your products, have a good product that is attractively displayed and priced right you will be successful,” McCullough said.
There is also the practical side of being a vendor at the farmers market, as Ali Lyons and Christian Niece pointed out during the symposium.
“Don’t hesitate to ask for support from other vendors. Bring layers of clothes and hats for every kind of weather and lots of water for the heat,” Lyons said.
All the panelist vendors stressed engaging with customers as a top priority for being a successful vendor.
“It’s a fun event and builds community!” Lyons said.
Robinson advised first time vendors to look at their product and hone it to what locals and tourists are attracted to and need.
“Tourists especially love to go home with a little piece of Wallowa County,” she said.
The Wallowa County Farmers Market is accepting applications for new vendors. It is especially interested in vendors who would like to sell prepared food items. For more information on how to become a vendor at the Wallowa County Farmers Market, contact Bogard at wallowacountyfarmersmarket@gmail.com. Opening day of the market is Saturday, May 28, at 9 a.m. in the parking lot of Stein’s Distillery in Joseph.
